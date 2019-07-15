The British trip-hop duo Morcheeba is back in Luxembourg for an open-air show at Festival de Wiltz on Thursday 18 July

Over the decades singer Skye Edwards and guitarist Ross Godfrey have sold millions of records, now they are coming back to Luxembourg to enchant fans with songs from their latest album ''Blaze Away''.

The newest release marks a new beginning for the duo but also contains elements which go back to London nightlife, where their career began.

The audience can look forward to a night filled with new songs but also well-loved classics.

Festival de Wiltz

Thursday 18 July, doors from 7pm (promoted by den Atelier) .

