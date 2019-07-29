A month after Isabella Eastwood's interview with Mando Diao, the Swedish alternative rock band will be returning to Luxembourg once again to perform at den Atelier on Sunday, 25 August.

The band had its breakthrough in 2004 with the release of its second album "Hurricane Bar" and has so far released 8 albums, with "Good Times" being its most recent release. Their energetic concerts are widely popular given the band's diverse influences of early rock and roll, pop and dance themes - therefore being a show you do not want to miss!

