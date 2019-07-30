Two members of German heavy-metal band Rammstein shared a kiss on stage in Moscow in symbolic defiance to the country's notoriously anti-LGBT+ stance.

Actions sometimes speak louder than words. During a performance of “Aüslander,” the band's guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe certainly proved this point when they moved towards each other before sharing a kiss.

The simple display of affection is a deeply symbolic act, representing the band's way of protesting Russia's anti-LGBT+ stance and the general sense of homophobia that continues to pervade the country.

"Russia, we love you!" reads the caption of the photo that the band posted on Instagram.

While homosexuality is not explicitly illegal in Russia, intolerant attitudes persist and the law prohibits the display of "homosexual propaganda" toward minors. Foreigners who promote “non-traditional” relationships among minors can be detained, deported, and/or fined.

Only last month, a prominent LGBT rights campaigner has been murdered in St Petersburg.