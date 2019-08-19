The Australian indie quartet are bringing their State of Mind tour to Luxembourg on 4 September, and you could join them!

Founded in 2014 in Perth, Australia, the band was inspired by acts such as Fall Out Boy, Metallica and the 1975, with influences as diverse as jazz, pop-punk and indie rock.

The Faim dropped their anthemic debut single ‘Saints Of The Sinners’ in February this year. The dynamic song, a co-write with Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz.

Their debut album, "State of Mind", will be released on 13 September.

Two lucky participants will have the chance to win two tickets each to the show! To enter, simply follow the link to our Facebook page.

ONE OF THESE CHANCERS WILL ALSO TAKE PART IN A MEET AND GREET WITH THE BAND AT DEN A.

Doors open at 7pm. The support act will be US band The Woes.