Considered a spearhead of German-speaking artists, Hamburg group Revolverheld is making it's way to the LuxExpo Box September 8th.

They will be going on tour with their new album Zimmer mit Blick, including some of their hit songs from previous albums like Halt dich am mir fest and Lass uns gehen. They are great at live concerts, seen dancing around the stage and bringing a great atmosphere to any venue.

The doors open at 7 and unfortunately parking isn't free so we suggest taking the bus. For more info on the band or concert details head over to atelier.lu.

