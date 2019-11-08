The thrilling live draw will bring his pulsating live show to Dudelange's Op der Schmelz on Tuesday 12 November. We've tickets and merch up for grabs.

Ryan Sheridan is a skilled multi-instrumentalist and a gifted and inventive guitarist. He has combined his six-string skills with percussive attack to create a unique sound that has thrilled packed houses world-wide. That is to say, and for want of better phrasing, that he sneaks up on you and gives it to you both barrels.

He and (let's be polite) lovely percussive maniac, Ronan Nolan, create an irresistible atmosphere on stage and truly take you on a high energy show.

A born entertainer with commanding stage presence and armed to the teeth with acoustic-driven, anthemic songs, Ryan connects with audiences wherever he is seen or heard.

After an almost sold out 2019 spring tour and a stunning performance at the Fête de la Musique in Dudelange in June, Ryan Sheridan will be back on stage this autumn to present his new songs.

Don't miss out.

****We have 3 pairs of tickets for would be fans or indeed already HUGE fans of this terrific live act.****

As always, head to our Facebook Page, there our on duty editor will run through a few tedious tasks but those small steps will mean a HUGE smile on your face come show time.

Good luck.