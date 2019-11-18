There are but a few singers whose vocal range can stop you dead in your tracks.

Tamino is just such an artist. Comparisons to Jeff Buckley are inevitable, but not yet mid-20's Amir Moharam Fouad's music hits all the right notes in the baroque chamber pop settings.

Debut album Amir is brimful of tense, taut and atmospheric tales of love and loss, there are flourishes of Cohen, Wainwright and, of course, hints of Radiohead throughout.

Our interview with Tamino follows on 19 November, be sure to check back.

