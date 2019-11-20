Hailed as 'Britain's best unknown songwriter', the quixotic Tom Rosenthal flits from cautious to caustic from loving to loathing in as long as it takes to end one couplet and begin another.

Rosenthal's short, biting and (sometimes) sweet tunes have picked up a fair bit of the media sniff and his videos that accompany those morsels are resulting in the multi-talented Londoner having to clear extra space space on his mantelpiece.

Tom plays Op der Schmelz in a den Atelier promoted concert on Saturday 30 November.

RTL Today's interview is incoming.

