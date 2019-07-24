Water is the essence of wetness...uhm, I mean life!

Keeping an eye on your water consumption not only reduces energy use, it also helps you save money. Especially in these hot summer months, as reservoirs are drying up, saving on a few dozen litres per day per household will have a major positive impact on the environment.

Often, however, reducing things in theory become a bit of a struggle in practice. Not with water, however, as you'll see with these simple tricks that we collected for you.

Do install an adjustable toilet flapper. This way you can adjust and stop the flush as soon as your fecal matter splashes the drain. Sure, it's a small investment if you don't have one yet, but it'll pay back over the years with a reduced water bill. Old toilets consume 13.6 liters per flush, while modern ones average at about 6 litres. One can reduce this to 2-3 litres with a dual flush system.

Don't leave the tap running while brushing your teeth. I know, this seems like a no-brainer, but you'll be surprised how many people still forget about this one. According to waterwise.org 'a running tap wastes over six litres per minute', so with the dentist's recommendation of brushing your teeth for two minutes twice will have saved you 24 litres per day.

Do upgrade your washing machine if it's an old wreck. Antique washing machines needed a whopping 200 litres per laundry round, modern machines can do it in 20 litres. That's a 90% improvement!

Don't wash the laundry on half-full loads. Wait for the machine to be full if possible. Modern machines have adjustable water consumption settings, so keep an eye on that. If you have 20 smelly underwear from last month and have to start wearing them twice to work you may want to give this point a second thought, though.

Do take shorter showers. The average eight-minute shower uses approximately 60 litres of water, so reducing your morning splash to four minutes will obviously halve that number.

Do install water-saving showerheads. A poorly functioning shower head with little power will blast out more water than is actually needed. Up to 6 litres can be saved like this per minute.

Don't rinse your shaver under a flowing tap. Fill the sink up with a litre of water, you'll have plenty to shave and even save several litres along the way.

Do opt for the Dishwasher. Wait, did I hear this right? Yes! Washing dishes by hand uses up more water than running the dishwasher on an efficient setting. This can save you a whopping 19,000 litres per year, but again it is advised to fill up the dishwasher to the max.

Don't keep the tap running if you do opt for hand washing. If you have a double basin, you can fill one with soapy water and the other with clean water.

Don't buy water bottles: tap water is perfectly safe to drink in Luxembourg. If you want to clean the last bit of minerals out of the water, buy a water filter.

Do reduce water-intense foods. Producing one kilo of beef takes 15,415 litres of water, and producing one kilo of butter requires 5,553 litres of water. Vegetables, however, only need between 200-800 litres per kilo. A veggie diet, then, will aid in cutting down on those gallons.

Don't ignore leaks in faucets and pipes. One leak can waste over 70 litres per day.

Do save the water that comes out of the shower before it turns warm. Collect it in a bucket and use it to water the plants indoors or in the garden.

Do collect the (little) rainfall that is expected in Luxembourg this summer! It's perfect for the garden in the evening.