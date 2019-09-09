With the change in seasons comes a change in what you wear, unless you're that bold person who can be seen in shorts and a t-shirt even in the middle of winter.

Some people might find themselves a bit restless when it comes to their wardrobes in either September or March/April. The weather is getting colder/warmer and you want to adjust your clothing to make sure you have the right kind of clothes for the upcoming season.

However, this is not always as straightforward as it sounds, especially when we think of the pressures wrought by our hyper-capitalistic world. On that note,

Don't think you need to buy a whole new wardrobe just because that's what the fashion industry is implying. The onslaught can be quite overwhelming, especially as if you even think about a specific coat from a shop, that same coat is bound to show up as an advert on your social media. Creepy, isn't it? Anyway, you don't actually need to buy a whole new set of coats and jumpers every autumn, unless of course you've lost or gained weight, or your clothes are falling apart.

This first don't can be tricky, as you'll find yourself getting tempted by new and shiny coats (or at least I have). If that's the case and you truly cannot resist....

Do look second-hand. We don't need to buy new items every year or half year, especially when it comes to coats or other outerwear. If you do want to get a new jacket, then look on eBay or in second-hand shops to give something a new dose of love.

Do buy durable items. Yes, that thin trenchcoat might seem mighty tempting but will it keep you warm? Will it last for the whole winter? If you're only likely to wear it for one month, it might be better not to bother.

Don't throw everything out in order to buy new items. Yes, you could think along the lines of 'one out, one in' but throwing away good clothes for the sake of new items is both wasteful from a financial point of view and environmental perspective.

Don't throw out your summer clothes because you can't envision wearing them in the foreseeable future. Put them in storage or at the back of your wardrobe. You'll be happy to have them by the time the next summer roles around.

Do sort through your clothes to make sure you do get rid of stuff that's taking up space. This might sound contrary to the above point, but if you do have clothes taking up space and you're not wearing them, perhaps it's best to let go. Perhaps employ the Marie Kondo method of 'does it spark joy' or sort things by how often you wear them, how worn they might be, etc. A good method is to put your hangers one way and swap them around once you've worn something. Then you see what you've been neglecting.

Don't just throw stuff in the bin if you're doing a wardrobe resorting. Donate them to charity, ask friends and family if they want to have a look - think about repurposing clothing before recycling. Remember, the mantra is 'reduce, reuse, recycle'.

Alternative, do think about investing in key pieces that you can wear over and over again - and will last you years. People often discuss the idea of a capsule wardrobe and it's worth thinking of clothes you can wear in all seasons, especially as you can layer up.

Do also invest in good quality shoes and boots, because we tend to use our feet a lot (perhaps an understatement) and walking around in cheap shoes is not the way to treat them.

Don't put all your summer clothes away straight away. We may yet have an Indian summer later on in September. Alternatively, while you may not be able to wear swimming trunks or playsuits in the winter, you can layer tops and t-shirts.

Ideally don't fall prey to the fashion industry's need to divide things into seasons and trends. Granted, a woollen coat is not very suited to June or July, but we shouldn't have to dismiss prints or styles because they're 'last season.' Instead, work on building a wardrobe that works for different seasons and can be changed slightly to adapt to the weather.

And finally, do take the opportunity to sort through your wardrobe for the occasion. You could discover things you haven't worn in ages and reorganising is plain therapeutic.