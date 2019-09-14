I began my third decade in August, on that momentous occasion I felt like I had come full circle – I started my twenties with moving abroad for one year and yet here I am now still ‘away’. And so, I reflected on the lessons I had learnt in those ten years & five countries later…

So without further ado, here they are: The older you get, the more your social circle becomes streamlined. You're probably extremely lucky if you can count on one hand the number of real & true friends you have. Spending every penny you earn on clothes, recreation and general frivolity while not thinking one single bit about the future is only cute up until the 26/27 mark – then you actually have to question whether you can really afford it. It is also no longer cute/acceptable to be asking your folks (or anyone) for dough. You realize more and more that family really is everything at the end of the day. You seek out shoes not only for style but now also comfort. If you are going to be in a career for the rest of your entire adult life, you better may make sure you damn well enjoy it or that you at least don’t despise it– it’s never too late to change your path. That fully grown adults in house shares because they cannot afford to live alone in an increasingly high rental market is not always conducive to household harmony. Sheryl Crow was right ‘The first cut is the deepest’ – heartbreak throughout your 20s is an inevitable but necessary rite of passage. When you find yourself in a foreign country and you don’t know one single soul – if you can make it work, you can probably do it again anywhere. The older you become the more ‘comfort’ you tend to seek – hostels and student style travelling seem less attractive than it did at the beginning of the second decade. There’s no time like the present – actually you don’t have forever to do all those things you want to do – prioritise which are the ‘must dos’ and which you can live without. Less is more – actually applies to most things in life. Regular exercise is very important. Willingness to pay more on flights for their convenience. Invest in a skincare regime now, doesn’t have to be expensive but must be consistent. Vanity is an unattractive quality, but everyone has some degree of it. Take social media with a pinch of salt ALWAYS. A good sense of humour will take you a long way in life – laughter truly is the best medicine for difficult times in life. When you’re in the toilet cubicle at work (or some other public space) and someone enters the bathroom, everyone feels the same way about it. We all poo – it’s normal. Dwindling patience for bad service, bad manners and bad food – no more qualms about sending bad food back in a restaurant. Felling embarrassed about something that happened 7 years ago right the minute before you go to sleep is entirely futile, no one else remembers or cares. People who put other people down constantly and who generally have a negative vibe have no place in your life – get gone! People who don’t like to see you succeed are generally people who are not fulfilled themselves. A bad manager/superior is enough to make you job and life hell. What you look like naked is not something to entirely dwell on. I’m done with buying bad quality items just because they are cheap. Learning a foreign language when you are young is SO IMPORTANT. No matter what you do for a living, do it to the best of your ability. Everyone says it, but your ‘Health REALLY is your wealth’. You are never invincible nor untouchable, no matter how much experience, money and/or possessions you have. A year seems like a long time, but it’s really not AT ALL – they go by increasingly fast.