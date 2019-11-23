We all know many people who love nothing better than some good old-fashioned complaining. The poor old GD is often at the receiving end of said criticism from its vast array of expats coming from far and wide, attracted by a generous pay cheque more often that not.

But before you... @ me, there will be a follow up article about what residents LOVE about Luxembourg (Christmas market anyone?) but, in the spirit of positivity, I thought we’d start with the bad and end with the good.

So, I consulted (via Instagram) what I call it a ‘focus group’ of sorts, asking people what they found to be the ‘Hardest thing about living in Luxembourg,’ and ‘What things they could not recreate from their home countries’.

So, without further ado, here are the things that people struggle with in Luxembourg, and what they cannot recreate from their home countries:

‘Friendly people who are always willing to help a stranger on the street, I can count on one hand the times someone was nice to me on the street, and then I have endless examples of unnecessary rudeness.’

‘Getting out of work, having a stroll in the city centre and everything is dead. No people in the streets and the shops are closed. When you work in other cities more ‘south’ the city is alive after work.’

‘Lack of deli food. Like dinners ..even a tray of fresh mashed potatoes/veg to buy on the way home from work could be a gamechanger for working mums.’

‘Curry, fish & chips, people sticking to the speed limit.’

‘Making friends, the networking events seem to be like a dating scene.’

‘Traffic.’

‘Language and the gap in culture.’

‘The irrational excitement Re: the pouring of plastic ducks into a storm drain.’

‘Waiting 365 days for Dukes Day.’

‘Services, customer is definitely not king.’

‘Mexican food.’

‘Finding an affordable house/ apartment.’

‘Listening to everyone complaining.’

‘When I first moved, it took me 4 months to get internet.’

‘Finding what stores have the things you need/can afford…so few websites here.’

‘Not being able to buy paracetamol or other pharmacy bits in a supermarket.’

‘Food delivery costing a small fortune.’

‘Luxembourgish doctors are something else.’

‘Drink-driving is so commonplace and not heavily penalized.’

‘CONSTRUCTION.’

‘Restaurants that close at weekends…WHY?’

‘The bike-paths suck, not cycle friendly.’

‘People take their cars everywhere.’

So, there you have it – a wide ranging list of complaints, feel free to add yours in the comments. Stay tuned for the things people love about Luxembourg - coming soon!

Christelle McKillen works in communications for RTL Group and in her spare time writes about expat life, like many a millennial she considers herself a budding Instagram aficionado @girlinluxembourg