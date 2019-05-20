A mere two episodes later, it appears that the Game of Thrones teams have left another object synonymous with our modern lives in shot in the hit show.

Game of Thrones fans certainly have a reputation as eagle-eyed, having a history of spotting tiny references which could be hints to a potential storyline. In the latest and final series, fans have not been pouring over potential theories, but instead noticing goofs in the show.

In episode four of the final season, sharp-eyed fans noticed a Starbucks cup sitting in front of Daenerys at the Winterfell feast. HBO even responded to the incident with a Tweet before digitally editing the cup out.

The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. #Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea. pic.twitter.com/ypowxGgQRl — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) 6 May 2019

In the series finale, fans again spotted another beverage which is rather anachronistic for Westeros. We may not often see characters drinking water (preferring ale or wine, but they do still drink water), but when they do, it is usually not in the form of plastic bottles.

© HBO

The above and below images show a meeting in King's Landing in which two of the characters may have magicked up some innovation in the form of plastic water bottles. Both Samwell Tarly and Ser Davos Seaworth are shown with plastic water bottles behind their feet. Whilst plastic bottlers are certainly handy, pollution could ravage the Seven Kingdoms in a much more different way to dragons and White Walkers.

© HBO

It is, however, most likely that the actors were filming at a rather hot location and required water in between shots, especially as not all the costumes were made for warmer weather. The below Tweet shows the water bottle in action if the above photos are not very clear. The same question remains as with the Starbucks cup - how did the footage go through so many people who failed to notice it before airing? At any rate, the *redacted* business witnessed in the scene must be thirsty work!