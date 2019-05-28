On Tuesday 28 May 2019 at 8pm the band The Coronas will present their new single "Find the water" at the Kulturzentrum opderschmelz in Dudelange.

THE CORONAS is a four-man indie rock band from Terenure, Dublin. They were founded under the name "Kiros" when the musicians were just 15 years old. Since 2003, the four friends, who have performed together since their high school days, have reliably brought each of their releases high into the Irish charts. Their lively alternative rock with undeniable pop appeal has also sparked off in the USA, where the young Irish people received enthusiastic reactions during their tour. The first album "Heroes or Ghosts" was released in October 2007 and reached number 24 in the Irish charts. The second album "Tony Was An Ex-Con" was released on September 25th, 2009 and reached number 3. It won the 2010 Meteor Award for best album, ahead of U2 and Snow Patrol. In 2011 the band released their third studio album Closer to You, produced by Tony Hoffer (The Kooks).

