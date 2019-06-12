A video making the rounds on Facebook appears to show a Dobby-like creature walking by a woman's house..

Vivian Gomez, who posted the video on her Facebook page, said:

"So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out...what the heck?? First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason."

We'll let you decide whether this really is Dobby, the very popular character from the Harry Potter books, or something else. It could, of course, be a standard alien as well.