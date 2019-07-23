A French think tank called The Shift Project estimated that digital technologies produce 4 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions and that this figure could soar to 8 per cent by 2025.

The transmission and viewing of online video material generates some 300 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

Put another way, that's nearly 1 per cent of global emissions. On-demand video services such as Netflix/Hulu/Prime Video account for a third of this, with online pornographic material accounting for another third.

In broad terms this means that the watching of pornographic videos generates as much CO2 per year as is emitted by countries with an even size, such as say...Belgium, Bangladesh and Nigeria.

We have gone full scale guesstimate here (as our resident stats man - that's Martin - is on holiday) and we reckon that's akin to the commune of Vichten being of comparable size (we are ball-parking - no pun intended).

The report’s authors used 2018 reports by companies Cisco and Sandvine to work out global video internet traffic and went on to estimate the amount of electricity used to carry this video data (via devices, from phones to TVs).

