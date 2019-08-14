One giant leap for otherwordly mixing

Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano became the first person to spin the wheels of fire while in orbit, after he played a set from the International Space Station (ISS).

The first encounter of its kind was beamed direct to a cruise ship filled with some three thousand clubbers out of their minds (maybe) just off Ibiza in the Mediterranean Sea.

Parmitano will also be connected with the Stockholm Culture Festival: it will explain what it does in Space and what its relationship with music is.

(video courtesy of BBC)