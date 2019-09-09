In the UK, the ‘Grab-And-Go Bag’ campaign, which promotes a bag containing various emergency items, has gone viral after several police force Twitter accounts shared images of the ‘essentials’ bag accompanied by unsettling messages which went along the lines of ‘Emergencies can happen at any time and it’s recommended to have a #GrabBag ready containing essential items including medication, copies of important documents, food/water, torch, radio and other personal items.’

That’s all very well, but what would a Luxembourgish ‘Grab-And-Go Bag’ look like? These are the essential items you will be wanting to pack in the case of an emergency if you’re from Luxembourg:

A wad of cash or credit card (preferably both) – Pretty self-explanatory, right? You didn’t spend decades at your boring desk-job for nothing.

Kachkéis - You’re going to want to stay nourished, so what would be better than your favourite cheese spread?

Ökotut - You’re lost without this. Pack two just in case.

Simon Pils - Are you even Luxembourgish if you haven’t stowed a six-pack of these?

Car keys and driving license – Your car(s) is (are) your prized possession(s). You really want to remember these crucial items. However, if you DO somehow forget them, it’s not the end of the world: just buy a new car at the next Autofestival.

Cactus supermarket stickers - Don’t forget these. You could win some new cutlery, or a frying pan.

Trousers with pockets - Your hands and your pockets are inseparable. Trousers without pockets...what a nightmare. Sounds like something from hell.

Quetschentaart - Probably the most delicious dessert, ever. Absolutely fundamental.

There you go. Now you know what is indispensable to every Luxembourgish citizen in the face of peril. Alien invasion? Zombie apocalypse? Bring it on.