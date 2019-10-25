This weekend is packed with music and food-tasting, with a food festival on wheels, international and local music performances, and a bit of a scare for the kids ahead of Halloween!

We've compiled a list of our favourite events taking place in and around Luxembourg this weekend. Dive in, pick one or two, and let us know which one you'll be attending in the poll at the end!

1. EAT IT - Food Truck Festival

What: Flavour-packed dishes in a funky atmosphere

Where: Rotondes courtyard, 1 Place de Rotondes

When: Saturday 26th (12pm-10pm) + Sunday 27th (12pm-6pm)

Target audience: Anyone that likes food. Everyone?

It seems like food trucks are on every street corner these days - they are the new pop-up food rave on wheels. Even businesses don't build canteens anymore; they ask food trucks to park outside during their employees' lunch time. So what about bringing all of these revolutionary kitchens together in one place, creating a funky festival as a result? EAT IT is your answer, taking place this weekend on both Saturday on Sunday at Rotondes.

Diverse street food is on offer for carnivores, vegetarians, vegans, so even if you've got allergies or intolerances there's bound to be something to satisfy all the taste buds. Visitors are welcome to bring their own ECOBOX along to cut down on packaging waste.

For the full list of food trucks present, check out the official facebook event or have a look on the Rotondes website.

2. The Soul Train to Mowtown Party

What: Twerk away to funk, soul, jazz and gospel

Where: Melusina, 145 Rue de la Tour Jacob

When: Saturday 26th (9pm-3am)

Tickets: Presale 10€ / Door Tickets 15€

Your editor was born way after Soul Train was the biggest thing on television, but once this TV show aired it hosted the hottest performances in soul, funk, jazz, gospel, disco and hiphop for 35 years straight. And although performers and audiences (and probably even the production crew) were as a high as a kite, it was a lot of fun to watch. Who still moves like this in 2019?

Well, Saturday may be your chance to dust off those glitter kicks and shine on the dance floor. Bring those afros and glittery outfits. This is guarenteed to be the best soul dance party for a very long time. Four DJs will be turning the biggest disco and mowtown hits for six hours straight. Get yourself in the mood:

3. Bone-rattling "Halloween-Parcours" for Kids



What: Musical Halloween mystery with ghosts and mummies!

Where: Philharmonie, 1 Place de l'Europe

When: Saturday 26th (11am & 3am), Sunday 27th (3pm & 5pm)

Tickets: Presale 10€

How scary could a pre-Halloween visit to the Philharmonie get? Well, this event promises plenty of ghosts, musical mysteries, evil-looking pumpkins, spider webs and even riddle and puzzle-solving! Parents are of course welcome to join, but we're all sure it's most likely the adults that pee their pants rather than the little brave ones (well, your editor at least).

Once the kids have mastered these stations, they will be led through a real Halloween parcours. Kids are welcome to bring their costumes. Tickets should be bought in advance for the preferred timeslot here.

4. Discover musical gems at the Grund Club Open Mic



What: Not your usual Open Mic Night. Better.

Where: Mix N' Kawa - MK Bar belval, 1 avenue du Swing

When: Saturday 26th (9pm-12am)

Audience: Musicians of all levels, listeners and foodies

This is more than just a general Open Mic. The Grund Club Luxembourg is a one-of-a-kind, family-like music collective. Besides their regular showcase performances in different venues around the country, where they bring together some of the finest singer-songwriters, composers and musicians in the scene, the Open Mic is there as a platform to invite musicians from all levels up on stage to play one or two songs.

Besides showcasing their own music, musicians can pick a cover song from a long list provided by the Grund Club, which they are then able to perform live with a full-on professional session band. This is the night to showcase your craft, try out an Open Mic for the first time, smash it again if you're a natural, or simply head over as an audience member and enjoy the diverse performances with a drink or meal.

Participants are invited to sign up before the night through the Grund Club Open Mic facebook page.

5. Visit the Luxembourg African Market

What: Afro-Caribbean culture in the heart of Luxembourg

Where: Centre culturel Tramsschapp, 49 Rue Ermesinde

When: Saturday 26th (11am-10pm), Sunday 27th (10am-6pm)

Audience: Families, children, friends. Come on an empty stomach!

Hop over to Africa for a day in this wonderful 4th edition of the Luxembourg African market, organised by the Likaba association. If you'd like to get to know more about Afro-Caribbean culture, then you've come to the right place this weekend.

Creations from restaurateurs, artisans, fashion designers, writers and many more will be showcased at this two-day event. There will be plenty to see and do, and of course delicious and refreshing food is on offer to soothe the soul. These people know how to party and fill you with positive energy, so be amazed and brings lots of love and good vibes.

6. Apéro-Jazz with Jan Felix May

What: Sunday music brunch for the senses

Where: Neimenster, 28, rue Münster

When: Sunday 27th (11am)

Audience: Families, partners and parents-in-law (your taste in music will make you look smart and well-educated)

Apéro-Jazz is that unique moment in the week that makes you forget any stressful plans you have scheduled for the upcoming days, has the power to cure Saturday's hangover with a good brunch or strong coffee, and remains the perfect place to take out your partner or friends. Close your eyes and enjoy the exceptional music that is on stage each Sunday at Neimünster, for free.

Jan Felix May is an explorer in classical and modern jazz influences, bringing together a melting pot of electronic jazz, impressionism and even progressive rock. He received the 2016 Soloist award at the International Jazzweek of Burghausen, and can now be witnessed live in Luxembourg for a musical journey of styles.

7. Flex your laughing muscles with English Comedy Night

What: Lots of Brexit jokes and sex puns

Where: Banana's, 9, Avenue Monterey

When: Saturday 26th (10pm - 11:30pm)

Tickets: Presale 12€

Who doesn't like a good ol' stand-up night in English? Time to shake your laughing muscles because this Saturday late-night comedy is back in town! Plenty of puns to satisfy your dark soul, quietly chuckling away to those pleasantries when you're glad mum and dad are not sitting next to you.

This show includes Erin Crouch (USA, MC/Host), Christophe Bolsius (BE/LUX) and headliner John McCombs (USA). Tickets should be bought in advance, and all other information regarding the evening can be found here.

Is there an event you think we'd enjoy and like to share with our audience? Feel free to let us know through audience@rtltoday.lu and with a bit of luck we may consider it for next week's agenda.

