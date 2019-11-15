Here are your Editor's picks for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It's a musical weekend with Sonic Visions presenting local and international talent on stages outside the Rockhal, and jazz master Herbie Hancock playing the Philharmonie. Or what about streaming Portugal - Luxembourg, checking out big cars at the International Motor Show, or exchanging ideas at the alternative supermarket? We've got you covered.

1. Sonic Visions: Luxembourg festival showcasing upcoming and established talent

What: Luxembourg's international showcase festival & music conference

Where: Rockhal, 5 avenue du Rock'n'Roll, Belval

When: Saturday, 15 November and Sunday, 16 November

What to bring: Thick coats, it'll be freezing. But worth it!

November usually only means one thing to the culture and music lovers of Luxembourg: Sonic Visions! Launched in 2008, the organisers of Rockhal and Rocklab put together an exciting festival each year outside the blast furnaces of Belval. The line-up is musically diverse and attracts thousands of visitors, especially those that are not afraid to listen to (still) rather unknown bands that are on the brink of breaking through. But there are some serious headliners too, such as Alec Benjamin, Matt Simons, Yungblud and Dermot Kennedy.

On top of the two-day festival, industry professionals from the music biz mingle with artists from the Greater Region. Keynotes and meet-and-greets are also possible with international artist managers, publishers, record label representatives and promoters. Tickets, timings and speaker information are available on the website.

2. Take part in the giant Red Cross Bazaar raffle

What: Yearly fundraiser for those in need

Where: Halle Victor Hugo, 60, avenue Victor Hugo

When: Sunday, 17 November (10am-6pm)

Audience: For the whole family, plenty of kids entertainment too

The 73rd Bazaar organised by the Luxembourgish Red Cross mobilises over 300 volunteers each year. Street art, music performance, activities for kids, food stalls and a giant raffle are on the menu for the weekend. All of this is taking place at the Halle Victor Hugo in Limpertsberg. Funds raised through the Bazaar will be used by the Luxembourg Red Cross for housing both in Luxembourg and internationally.

More information in French and German is available here.

3. International Motor Show

What: 600 epic cars and machines on display

Where: LuxExpo The Box, 10 Circuit de La Foire Internationale

When: Friday 15, Saturday 16, Sunday 17 November

Who: Lovers of mechanics (and everyone that is dragged along with them)

Cars, motorbikes, racing machines, competitions and fine collections: the International Motor Show is back in town. Over 600 cars (most of them you can only dream about acquiring) are exhibited in Luxexpo The Box throughout the weekend. Stroll around, take in the beauty, and enjoy a spectacular live Motor Show animation in the afternoon.

Tickets are available at the reception at €17 for adults and €14 for youth. Follow the Facebook event here. Check out the stunts below...

4. Football afternoon: Luxembourg - Portugal

What: European Qualifiers

Where: Stade Josy Barthel or Live Stream

When: Sunday, 17 November (3pm)

What to bring: More thick coats

Luxembourg is facing Portugal in this weekend's European Qualifiers match. If you don't feel like going out to see the match at Stade Josy Barthel, you can always stay inside and watch the free live stream here on our site.

For those wondering: yes, Cristiano Ronaldo is in the line up!

5. The alternative supermarket

What: Exchange ideas about food culture, consumption and diets

Where: Tramschapp, 49 rue Ermesinde

When: Sunday, 17 November (11am-6pm)

For the lovers of: Food and being inspired by others

The organisers have some very serious questions to ask: are you fed up with food waste while world hunger remains a key problem? Or the damage that mass consumption and our current agriculture systems cause?

The idea behind this alternative supermarket is to come together, exchange and share ideas about consumption, food, cooking, diets, and to go on and inspire others with the different lifestyles we live. Transforming a system begins with small steps.

This Sunday, promoters and advocates of responsible food lifestyles have information stands at the Tramschapp. There will be plenty of catering, exhibitions, animations, meetings with important actors, information and inspiration! Entry is free, so come along for an informative and delicious end to your weekend.

6. Funk away to Herbie Hancock

What: Jazz legend in Luxembourg

Where: Philharmonie, 1 Place de l'Europe

When: Sunday, 16 November (8pm)

What to expect: funk, electro, jazz fusion and plenty of jazz geeks!

Herbie Hancock is arguably one of the most iconic jazz heroes alive. His blend of jazz fusion, funk and electro is unique in every sense and has skyrocketed him to the top of his game with a steady 40-year career.

He has been a regular visitor to Luxembourg's Philharmonie, and it is surprising that a limited number of tickets are still available at the door. So come very early, and with a bit of luck you'll be in the same room with the keytar master!

7. Discover bargains on the Glacis market

What: Wide variety of stalls and products

Where: Glas square

When: Sunday, 17 November (10am-5pm)

Every third Sunday of the month, between 10am and 5pm, stands for fruits and vegetables, food products of all kinds, flowers and plants, textiles, household items and various accessories are lined up on the large car park. A flea market is also hosted. Definitely worth a relaxed stroll!

Is there an event you think we'd enjoy and like to share with our audience? Feel free to let us know through audience@rtltoday.lu and with a bit of luck we may consider it for next week's agenda.