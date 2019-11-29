Here are your editor's picks for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Only four more weeks till Christmas! If you're not rushing to complete your gift shopping, then why not take a moment this weekend to enjoy some of the festive events on offer? What about the yearly International Bazar, or a classy jazz concert with a cocktail? Or take the kids out for 20-minute mini concerts at the Philharmonie on Sunday?

1. Claire Parsons & Eran Har Even live at Paname

What: Unique jazz duo & delicious drinks

Where: Paname, 50 rue Zithe

When: Saturday, 30 November (7pm)

What to expect: An intercultural, border-crossing blend of jazz

This unique jazz duo is a young international project between the British/Luxembourgish jazz singer Claire Parsons and the Israeli guitarist Eran Har Even. The collaboration is a creative connection with the purpose of blending contrasting colours into original compositions.

The two have been touring rigurously in the past months, taking their music all over the continent. Therefore this evening will be a gem to discover the duo in the heart of Luxembourg city at Paname.

2. Discover the Bazar International 2019

What: Yearly multicultral fundraiser

Where: Luxexpo The Box, 10 Circuit de la Foire Internationale

When: Saturday, 30 November (10am) - Sunday, 1 December (6pm)

What to expect: Food, dance, music, crafts & more!

More than 28,000 visitors attended the hugely successful 58th Bazar International last year. Thanks to the generosity and hard work of the participating stands and other volunteers, the organisers were able to distribute an impressive sum of €600,000 to the chosen 70 charities worldwide.

The Bazar International is the place to be with friends and family. Stroll around the Luxexpo, take in the delicious smells from street food themed stalls, chip in for a souvenir or enjoy the various dance and music performances throughout the day.

3. Cirque du Lux: innovative acrobatics and performances

What: Modern homage to the traditional circus

Where: Champ du Glacis, Luxembourg

When: Saturday, 30 November - Sunday, 1 December (various times)

What not to expect: flying elephants

Cirque du Lux delivers a fantastic blend of acrobatic wonders, stunning lighting, a good dose of humour and unexpected surprises, establishing a modern homage to the traditional circus.

International talents with unseen performances are presented this year for the 13th time in the Grand Duchy. By abstaining from the display of exotic animals, Cirque du Lux focuses on its contemporary concept, innovative spirit and world class artists.

4. Acosta Danza: Cuban Company in Luxembourg

What: International ballet star presents Cuban roots

Where: Grand Theatre, 1 Rond-point Schuman

When: Friday, 29 November - Saturday 30 November (8pm)

Tickets: starting €15 for adults / €8 youths

International ballet superstar Carlos Acosta brings his critically acclaimed Cuban company to the Théâtres de la Ville ahead of his exciting appointment as Artistic Director of Birmingham Royal Ballet in January 2020.

With interesting light design and original music, Carlos Acosta's company will perform four very varied works, paying tribute to Cuban roots. Storytelling through dance. Get your tickets here.

5. Post-Punk at De Gudde Wellen: Whipering Sons (BE)

What: Post-Punk. Yeah!

Where: De Gudde Wellen, 17 rue du Saint Esprit

When: Satuday, 30 November (8pm)

Tickets: €8,80 - can be bought here.

Whispering Sons is a Belgian post-punk band currently residing in Brussels. Feeding on the dynamics of the city, their music unveils feelings of alienation, propelled by an urging and ominous sound. Their live performances feel agitated and uneasy, yet always remain raw and honest. Whispering Sons' first EP 'Endless Party' was released in 2015, followed by two 7 inches in 2016 and 2017.

After winning Humo's Rock Rally in 2016, one of Belgium's most prestigious national contests, the band has been touring Belgium and Europe extensively, establishing their strong live reputation. Their debut album 'Image' is out now.

6. Cabinet of wonders for kids: Philharmonie

What: Sound discovery with 20-minute mini concerts

Where: Philharmonie, 1 Place de l'Europe

When: Sunday, 1 December (11am)

Tickets: free

It's already the final day of the rainy days festival, and on this occasion the Philharmonie will transform itself into a cabinet of wonders for kids with a mosaic of 20-minute concerts. Discover percussion performances, toy pianos and plenty of other fun things!

© Alfonso Salgueiro

7. Smilla's Sense of Snow

What: Thriller/Mystery

Where: Cinémathèque, 17 Place du Theatre

When: Sunday, 1 December (5pm)

Tickets: €3,70

Who doesn't enjoy cosy Sunday movie afternoons? Police say otherwise, but scientist Smilla Jaspersen thinks her young neighbour was chased by an adult before he fell to his death. An Inuit who spent her childhood in Greenland, Smilla learns that the boy's father died while working for Dr. Andreas Tork in Greenland. After sharing her murder theory with an increasingly mysterious friend called The Mechanic, she heads back to Greenland in the hope of finding a link between the deaths.

Is there an event you think we'd enjoy and like to share with our audience? Feel free to let us know through audience@rtltoday.lu and with a bit of luck we may consider it for next week's agenda.