The discovery of a mineral dubbed Luxembourgite near an old mine earlier this year has received a lot of news coverage, but it’s not the only mineral the Grand Duchy can claim as its own. Listed below are seven others.

Rentalium Depositate

This mineral is found in recently vacated rentals. It’s formed when repeated pressure, such as the angry stomping of feet, is applied to droplets of fresh wall paint and residue from household cleaners. Mineralogists believe its formation coincides with a tenant leaving a rental home in immaculate shape but getting denied the return of the deposit.

Mégotite

From the French word “mégot,” which translates to “cigarette butt,” this orange mineral with yellow flecks is found in abundance on the sides of the A3, the main artery that connects France and Luxembourg. It can also be found near the entrances of administrative buildings and other places where civil servants congregate.

Despairite

This mineral that resembles table salt is formed when someone moves to Luxembourg for a good job and believes he or she will one day be able to buy property, but the rise in home prices continually outpaces yearly salary increases. When the tears of frustration collect on the ground and dry, the result is despairite.

Kissene Clumsite

This mineral is formed when two myopic people try to greet another other with a cheek kiss but neither person removes their glasses. The resulting clash of metal frames creates a hot spark and a spike in social pressure that causes particles in the air to fuse and drop to the floor, leaving a crystalline dust.

Bobbite

Found in venues where audience members engage in Luxembourg’s traditional rock concert dance, wherein the feet stay fixed in place while the body bobs up and down. This mineral is probably formed when the rubber soles of shoes are repeatedly pressed and twisted against treated concrete.

Sëtzenit

From the Luxembourgish word “sëtzen” that means “to sit,” this yellow mineral is usually found in farmland near Luxembourg City. It’s believed to form when a stubborn farmer who has sat on his valuable land for years finally gives in and sells. Also known as gold.

Dogshite

While not technically a mineral because it’s not completely inorganic, this odorous pseudo-mineral mysteriously forms overnight in the middle of sidewalks. It’s usually encountered while wearing dress shoes and running for a bus.

