Genee sou wéi FIFA, e Spill, vun deem déi meeschte Leit wuel op mannst scho mol eppes héieren hunn, freeën sech d’Basketfans och all Joer nees op e neien NBA2K. D’Spill spigelt all Joers den aktuelle Stand vun der US-amerikanescher Liga erëm, mat engem komplette Spillkader, detailléiert Bewäertungen an natierlech engem vu Joer zu Joer méi realistesche Gameplay. Den Highlight an dësem Joer: et si fir déi éischte Kéier och Teams mat Fraen dobäi.

„We look at actual player stats and we can derive a lot of their skills based strictly on how they perform. But also NBA 2K20s player ratings aren't, you know, what the players did in the season last year. It's also a prediction of how they're going to perform this year. I mean obviously the ratings determine how the player performs, whether a player is a good three point shooter or you know can dunk, he's very athletic or he's just an excellent passer or a ball handler and so they really do drive every aspect of the game and we have this team of talent who scout games and watch games and study the players to make sure that our ratings are 100 percent accurate.“



Vill Spiller passen an der Tëschenzäit dorobber op, wéi hiren NBA 2K-Raing ausfällt a reagéieren och deementspriechend drop.

„All you gotta do is look on Twitter and just see like whenever we put the player ratings out you'll see people tweeting at us saying ‚Hey, my ratings way too low’. And that's t an awesome thing because you know you have their attention.“

Niewend dem extrem gudden MyCareer-Mode an engem Soundtrack vun iwwer 50 Lidder ass et wéi gesot dëst Joer virun allem d’Virstellung vun der kompletter Frae-Liga WNBA.

„We're featuring all 12 teams, over 140 player heads were scanned. Our gameplay team actually went and captured 3- to 5.000 animations specific to the womens game. We brought in WNBA players into our mo-cap studios, and we just made an experience that replicates what you would see for the WNBA if you attended a game or if you watched it on television.“

NBA 2K20 ass de 6. September fir PC, PS4 an Xbox One erauskomm.

