Dem Alanis Morissette hiert Lidd "Ironic" war 1995 an nach laang duerno en absolutten Hitt. Elo gouf et e klengen a ganz spezielle Revival.

"Ironic" war fir 2 Grammys nominéiert an d'Sängerin fir de Clip 6 Mol bei den MTV Video Music Video Awards. Nach haut héiert een d'Lidd nach ëmmer gär an ass e richtegen Ouerwuerm ginn.

ELo, 20 Joer méi spéit, erlieft d'Lidd nees e Revival, allerdéng e bësse méi nuancéiert. Am James Corden senger "The Late Late Show" gouf den Text op modern Problemer vun haut gemënzt. D'Lidd heescht zwar "Ironic", ma déi nei Versioun ass da wuel manner ironesch...

Nei Versioun fir matzesangen



An old friend sends you a Facebook request

You only find out they’re racist after you accept

There’s free office cake on the first day of your diet

It’s like they announce a new iPhone the day after you buy it

And isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?

It’s like swiping left on your future soulmate

It’s a Snapchat that you wish you had saved

It’s a funny tweet that nobody faves

And who would’ve thought it figures

It’s a traffic jam when you try to use Waze

A no-smoking sign when you brought your vape

It’s 10,000 male late-night hosts when all you want is just one woman, seriously!

It’s singing the duet of your dreams, and then Alanis Morissette shouting at you

And isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?

A little too ironic, and yeah I really do think

It’s like you’re first class on a Southwest plane

Then you realize that every seat is the same

It’s like Amazon but your package never came

And who would’ve thought it figures

It’s like Netflix but you own DVDs

It’s a free ride but your Uber’s down the street

It’s singing “Ironic,” but there are no ironies

And who would’ve thought it figures

An hei dat originaalt Lidd