D'Tickete fir de Concert ginn e Freideg, den 9. August um 10 Auer an der Verkaf, dat wéi gewinnt um Site vum Atelier.

D'Björk kënnt den 16. November 2019 an d’Rockhal, dat am Kader vun senger Cornucopia Tour, op där d'Björk nëmme ganz wéineg exklusive Plazen an Europa spillt. D'Premiere vun der Tour war am Fréijoer 2019 zu New York.

Et ass seng gréisst an elaboréiertst Produktioun mat engem Chouer, eklekteschem an digitalem Design an hire bekannte Kostümer. Et gëtt sech eng gigantesch Show erwaart, an den Atelier freet sech op den magesche Charme vun der Islännerin.

Media artist Tobias Gremmler creates the digital visual design in an environment created by stage designer Chiara Stephenson. Viibra, a seven-piece female Icelandic flute ensemble including Melkorka Ólafsdóttir, Áshildur Haraldsdóttir, Berglind María Tómasdóttir, Steinunn Vala Pálsdóttir, Björg Brjánsdóttir, Þuríður Jónsdóttir, and Emilía Rós Sigfúsdóttir, with Katie Buckley (harp), Manu Delago, (percussion) and Bergur Þórisson (electronics), join Björk on stage for her performances.



Cornucopia’s creative team also includes Margrét Bjarnadóttir, choreography; Bruno Poet, lighting design; Iris Van Herpen, costume design; John Gale, sound engineering; and the artist James Merry.



About the Creative Team:



Björk is a multidisciplinary artist who, time and again, innovates across music, art, fashion, and technology. From writing, arranging and producing an expansive music catalog, to escapades in virtual reality and digital apps, Björk continues to inspire and experiment, redefining the boundaries of how a musician works.



Lucrecia Martel grew up in Salta in Argentina’s northwest, fascinated with what she calls the “world of conversation,” which fueled her eventual passion in telling stories through cinema. She began directing short films in 1988, including the award-winning Rey muerto (Dead King) in 1995. From 1995 to 1998, she made a series of TV documentaries, as well as a children’s program. Her so-called “Salta Trilogy,” for which she gained international renown, began with La Ciénaga (The Swamp) in 2001, voted the best Latin American film of the decade in a poll of New York film critics and scholars. La niña santa (The Holy Girl) followed in 2004 and La mujer sin cabeza (The Headless Woman) in 2008. Nearly a decade later, her fourth feature, Zama, an exploration of colonialism and racism, premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in 2017.



Tobias Gremmler is a media artist who interconnects his work with dance, music, and architecture. His artworks have been exhibited at Ars Electronica, V&A, and shown in theaters around the world. He has taught at universities in Europe, the United States, and Asia, and has published several books on digital design.



Chiara Stephenson's theater designs include Starry Messenger (Wyndham’s Theatre London, Director Sam Yates) and Glengarry Glen Ross (Playhouse Theatre London, Director Sam Yates). Music design includes The xx’s 2018 festival show, The 1975’s music video for “Give Yourself a Try,” Sampha’s 2018 festival show, Lorde’s televised performance at the Aria Awards in Australia, Sigur Ros’s 2016 – 17 festival and world tour, and Miley Cyrus and Madonna’s collaborative performance for MTV’s Unplugged (2014).



James Merry is a visual artist from the U.K. now based in Iceland, where he has been living and working with Björk since 2009. He has been a frequent collaborator and co-creative director with Björk on visuals, most recently in the role as mask-maker, creating bespoke headpieces for a number of live and video performances. Outside of his work with Björk, he is primarily known for his hand embroidery and has collaborated with institutions such as the V&A, Gucci, SHOWstudio, and Opening Ceremony.



