Si waren de 25. Oktober schonn zu Lëtzebuerg fir e komplett ausverkaafte Concert, elo komme si zeréck, fir eng exklusiv Open-Air-Show bei der Luxexpo.
Hire rezente Concert war a manner wéi enger Woch sold out, e Grond méi nees zeréckzekommen. Den Atelier ass deemno ëmsou méi frou, datt Seeed fir en Open-Air-Concert de Wee nees op Lëtzebuerg fënnt.
Zesumme mat Luxexpo ass d'Iddi fir e fuschneien Open-Air-Stage entstan, deemno stinn déi däitsch Reggea-Dancehall-Stars och bei der Luxexpo, dat Ganzt wéi gesot ënner fräiem Himmel virun der Haaptentrée.
Weider Detailer fënnt een um Internetsite vum Atelier.
Schreiwes vun A-Promotions
A-PROMOTIONS ANNOUNCES SEEED OPEN AIR AT LUXEXPO IN 2020
Luxembourg, November 18, 2019
After selling out their October 2019 show in less than a week AND one and a half year in advance, A-Promotions is thrilled to announce the return of SEEED for an exclusive open-air show on the 10th July, 2020!
And we’re even more thrilled to announce that we’ve teamed up with the LUXEXPO to introduce to you a brand new open-air stage for the show of the German reggae/dancehall mega stars: LUXEXPO OPEN AIR.
A-Promotions previously promoted concerts at LUXEXPO THE BOX, which resulted in a strong partnership between both our teams. The demand for new open air venues increased over the past years and A-Promotions is proud to have found a reliable partner for this new adventure!
The open air grounds located right outside Luxexpo in Luxembourg-City is perfectly connected to public transport system as well as to the motorway and offers a variety of car parks in walking distance.
SEEED have been performing fulminant shows before at den Atelier, Rockhal and at the Rock-A-Field Festival. The gang of 13 enjoyed performing in the Grand Duchy and the reaction of the public towards their shows has been overwhelmingly positive.
Useful information:
SEEED @ Luxexpo Open Air
Friday, 10th July 2020
Venue address:
LUXEXPO OPEN AIR
10, Circuit de la Foire Internationale
L-1347 Luxembourg-Kirchberg
All children below 14 years of age must be accompanied by an adult
