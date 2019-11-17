Si waren de 25. Oktober schonn zu Lëtzebuerg fir e komplett ausverkaafte Concert, elo komme si zeréck, fir eng exklusiv Open-Air-Show bei der Luxexpo.

Hire rezente Concert war a manner wéi enger Woch sold out, e Grond méi nees zeréckzekommen. Den Atelier ass deemno ëmsou méi frou, datt Seeed fir en Open-Air-Concert de Wee nees op Lëtzebuerg fënnt.

Zesumme mat Luxexpo ass d'Iddi fir e fuschneien Open-Air-Stage entstan, deemno stinn déi däitsch Reggea-Dancehall-Stars och bei der Luxexpo, dat Ganzt wéi gesot ënner fräiem Himmel virun der Haaptentrée.

Weider Detailer fënnt een um Internetsite vum Atelier.

Schreiwes vun A-Promotions

A-PROMOTIONS ANNOUNCES SEEED OPEN AIR AT LUXEXPO IN 2020

Luxembourg, November 18, 2019

After selling out their October 2019 show in less than a week AND one and a half year in advance, A-Promotions is thrilled to announce the return of SEEED for an exclusive open-air show on the 10th July, 2020!

And we’re even more thrilled to announce that we’ve teamed up with the LUXEXPO to introduce to you a brand new open-air stage for the show of the German reggae/dancehall mega stars: LUXEXPO OPEN AIR.

A-Promotions previously promoted concerts at LUXEXPO THE BOX, which resulted in a strong partnership between both our teams. The demand for new open air venues increased over the past years and A-Promotions is proud to have found a reliable partner for this new adventure!

The open air grounds located right outside Luxexpo in Luxembourg-City is perfectly connected to public transport system as well as to the motorway and offers a variety of car parks in walking distance.

SEEED have been performing fulminant shows before at den Atelier, Rockhal and at the Rock-A-Field Festival. The gang of 13 enjoyed performing in the Grand Duchy and the reaction of the public towards their shows has been overwhelmingly positive.

Useful information:

SEEED @ Luxexpo Open Air

Friday, 10th July 2020

Venue address:

LUXEXPO OPEN AIR

10, Circuit de la Foire Internationale

L-1347 Luxembourg-Kirchberg

All children below 14 years of age must be accompanied by an adult

Info & tickets at www.atelier.lu

Facebook at www.facebook.com/denatelier/

Instagram at www.instagram.com/denatelier/