Reducing household waste is high on a lot of agendas both personal and political. Here's a few easy tips to get you started.

Do take a moment to sit down and consider where and how you're generating waste. It's a good idea to do this on a room-by-room basis. What do you tend to throw a lot of in the kitchen, bathroom, or office bins, for instance? You'd be surprised at just how easy it can be to reduce your waste by making a few small changes - whether it's paper towels in the kitchen, plastic cotton buds in the bathroom, or endless 'blu tack' in the office.

Not only are cotton buds largely made of plastic, they also tend to come in garish plastic packaging that goes straight into the bin when empty. So it's doubly wasteful AND an absolute eyesore. / © Pixabay

Don't feel like you have to change everything about your consumption at once. There's no better way to fall back into old habits than by trying to take on too much, too soon. Step by step is the key, folks.

Do remember to bring your own bags when you go shopping, and invest in sturdy reusable options. It can be a bit of a pain at first if you're used to relying on free/cheap single-use plastic ones, but you'll soon get into the swing of it.

Don't think of reducing waste has having to give something up. You'll rarely have to, it's more about adjusting your consumption patterns and finding sustainable alternatives.

Do consider starting with something small, such as cutting out plastic bags in the kitchen. You can use glass/metal boxes, cloth bags, and bee wax wraps to keep pretty much anything safely stored and fresh.

Lunch and breakfast ready to go, stored in glass jars. Not only is it functional, it gives immediate hipster points. / © Pexels

Do step beyond just the one 'room' as well. You may find it easier to start with a few small changes in each room, rather than 'revamping' your consumption patterns in one room from the floor up. For example, an easy first change in the bathroom is to replace liquid soap with good old-fashioned bars. The same goes for shower gel, and even shampoo! It's also much cheaper, and will last you considerably longer.

Don't be put off if you fall back into old habits. It happens to the best of us. Maybe whatever alternative you were trying out for a particular product wasn't to your liking. Just rethink, and try again!

Do go to a specialist shop to get inspired and motivated! Ouni (also here) in Luxembourg City is a great place to start. They have lots of packaging-free food and snacks, plus a bunch of other waste-reducing products - ranging from toothbrushes, to bars of shampoo, cleaning products, sponges, brushes, and much more. You pay by weight for most of their products, excluding the weight of your container(s). Their staff will also be more than happy to help you get started with reducing your household waste.

Don't throw everything 'wasteful' out because you're embarking on a waste-reducing lifestyle. Have ten bottles of shampoo or 300 plastic cotton buds in your storage room? Throwing them out would be the only thing more wasteful than using them! Either keep using them yourself until you run out, or give them to someone who you know will!

Do support local green grocers, butches, and small shops. Many of them will be more flexible than the large chains when it comes to packaging their produce in more environmentally friendly materials. Naturally you should bring your own cloth bags when buying fruit and veg, but why not also bring along tupperware when you visit the butcher?

Don't buy pre-cut/peeled and plastic-wrapped fruit and vegetables. Unless you have a disability that makes it difficult for you to prepare your own fruit and veg, there's really no reason to buy pre-chopped onions or industrially peeled carrots wrapped in layer upon layer of plastic.