Dutch moving platform ScanMovers.com dove into the world of craft beer and tried to rank best cities in the world for cracking a cold one. Luxembourg can pride itself on a decent 9th place finish.

The Dutch company looked at various indicators such as "craft beer bars per 100 km2, bars per capita, microbreweries, beer consumption, beer production, pint-prices, operating hours, hipster compatibility, craft beer buzz, and the legal beer drinking age."

Hasta la vista Munich, Berlin, Prague and Brussels - Luxembourg got you crushed at a decent 9th place.

Luxembourg scooped its excellent ranking because it scored huge in the "Craft Beer Bars per Inhabitant category" (26.65) and Luxembourgers, well, have a per capita beer consumption of 84 liters. Comparatively long opening times were also a factor.

As the website explains, the Grand Duchy could have ended up even higher still - "if it brewed a bit more beer by itself."

Top 25

1) Denver

2) Dublin

3) Chicago

4) London

5) Bangkok

6) Vancouver

7) Portland

8) Miami

9) Luxembourg

10) San Diego

11) San Francisco

12) Munich

13) Berlin

14) Seattle

15) Ottawa

16) Philadelpiha

17) Prague

18) Toronto

19) Buenos Aires

20) Copenhagen

21) Brussels

22) Houston

23) Cape Town

24) Cologne

25) Budapest