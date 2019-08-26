© Pixabay (stock photo)
If you don't know where to look, it's easy to get the idea that there aren't many markets in Luxembourg.. but there are!
Luxembourg may not have quite as strong a market culture as some other countries, but that doesn't mean there aren't quite a few to choose from. From big annual or bi-annual flea markets to weekly farmers markets, there's something for everyone.
Weekly farmers markets
There are several weekly farmers markets around Luxembourg, with one of them even being twice-weekly. These are in:
- Diekirch — Tuesdays, 8am-12pm — Zone Piétonne
- Esch-sur-Alzette — Tuesdays and Fridays, 8am-12pm — Place de l’Hôtel de Ville
- Kayl - Tuesdays, 2pm-7pm - Place Fred Coullen
- Bonnevoie/Luxembourg City — Wednesdays, 8am-1.30pm — Place Leon XIII
- Luxembourg City — Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7am-1.30pm — Place Guillaume II (Knuedler)
- Differdange — Thursdays, 2.30pm-6.30pm — Place du Marché
- Dudelange — Thursdays, 8am-12on — Place de l’Hôtel de Ville
- Ettelbruck — Fridays, 8am-12pm — Zone Piétonne
Bi-weekly markets
There are a few bi-weekly markets as well, notably:
- Mamer —1st and 3rd Friday of the month, 4pm-7pm — Kinneksbond parking
- Strassen — 2nd and 4th Friday of the month, 4pm-7pm — Paul Barblé cultural centre parking
- Hesperange — every second Wednesday, 4pm-7pm — by the town hall
- Bettembourg — 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 3pm-7pm — Place de l'Eglise
Monthly markets
And in our final regular category, a few monthly markets:
- Schifflange — 2nd Monday of the month, 8am-12pm —Place de l'Hôtel de Ville
- Dudelange — 1st Thursday of the month, 8am-12pm — Place de l'Hôtel de Ville and Rue Jean Jaurès
- Esch-sur-Alzette — last Tuesday of the month, 8am-12pm — Place de l'Hôtel de Ville
- Luxembourg City — 3rd Sunday of the month (March-November, not August), 10am-5pm — on Glacis
For up-to-date information on markets around Luxembourg, see the below links. This is not an exhaustive list, and there are several smaller (and more or less regular) markets around the country. If you want to find one closer to you, it's not a bad idea to give your local 'commune' (municipal office) a ring - they'll know!