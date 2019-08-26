If you don't know where to look, it's easy to get the idea that there aren't many markets in Luxembourg.. but there are!

Luxembourg may not have quite as strong a market culture as some other countries, but that doesn't mean there aren't quite a few to choose from. From big annual or bi-annual flea markets to weekly farmers markets, there's something for everyone.

Weekly farmers markets

There are several weekly farmers markets around Luxembourg, with one of them even being twice-weekly. These are in:

Diekirch — Tuesdays, 8am-12pm — Zone Piétonne

Esch-sur-Alzette — Tuesdays and Fridays, 8am-12pm — Place de l’Hôtel de Ville

Kayl - Tuesdays, 2pm-7pm - Place Fred Coullen

Bonnevoie/Luxembourg City — Wednesdays, 8am-1.30pm — Place Leon XIII

Luxembourg City — Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7am-1.30pm — Place Guillaume II (Knuedler)

Differdange — Thursdays, 2.30pm-6.30pm — Place du Marché

Dudelange — Thursdays, 8am-12on — Place de l’Hôtel de Ville

Ettelbruck — Fridays, 8am-12pm — Zone Piétonne

Bi-weekly markets

There are a few bi-weekly markets as well, notably:

Mamer —1st and 3rd Friday of the month, 4pm-7pm — Kinneksbond parking

Strassen — 2nd and 4th Friday of the month, 4pm-7pm — Paul Barblé cultural centre parking

Hesperange — every second Wednesday, 4pm-7pm — by the town hall

Bettembourg — 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 3pm-7pm — Place de l'Eglise

Monthly markets

And in our final regular category, a few monthly markets:

Schifflange — 2nd Monday of the month, 8am-12pm —Place de l'Hôtel de Ville

Dudelange — 1st Thursday of the month, 8am-12pm — Place de l'Hôtel de Ville and Rue Jean Jaurès

Esch-sur-Alzette — last Tuesday of the month, 8am-12pm — Place de l'Hôtel de Ville

Luxembourg City — 3rd Sunday of the month (March-November, not August), 10am-5pm — on Glacis

Note that Glacismaart (the Glacis market) is not just a farmers market, but you'll also find clothes, trinkets, clothes, and a flea market.

For up-to-date information on markets around Luxembourg, see the below links. This is not an exhaustive list, and there are several smaller (and more or less regular) markets around the country. If you want to find one closer to you, it's not a bad idea to give your local 'commune' (municipal office) a ring - they'll know!