Why did the dead chicken cross the road? - Because it was a frikkin Zombie.

Viral video footage shows a plate of raw meat on a restaurant table, including a piece of chicken that begins to twitch.

A hunk of chicken suddenly flips, rolls, twitches and flings itself to the floor as a terrified onlooker can be heard screaming.

The video was posted to Facebook by a Florida woman called Rie Phillips a fortnight ago. Since then, the video has been seen upward of 4 million times as it began trending on social media.

The location of the video is under wraps, presumably to avoid legal worries.

Aside from those screams, and the cries of....wait for it....fowl play... it is suggested that the movement was caused by nerve endings that had not yet died.