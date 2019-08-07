Pizza chain Domino's has spent £7 million to stockpile raw material in case of a No-deal Brexit.

The company is worried about the implications a Britain crashing out of the EU will have on its food imports, CNN Business reports. Their business may otherwise run out of dough.

The inventory includes tomato sauce, frozen chicken (ugh, already several months in advance?), pineapple and tuna, with Domino's importing at least a third of its supplies from outside Britain. Flour and cheese, however, are produced within the country.

McDonalds and KFC are some of the major companies that have joined forces with supermarkets to warn of the "significant" dispruptions a disorderly Brexit would have on their supply chains.

The humerous news is making its rounds on the internet: "Literally more prepared than the British government" is how one Reddit user put it. "We need to cover all our bases, a Domino's spokesperson has stated" wrote another.

Fears and worries have increased after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson doubled down on leaving the UK on October 31, even if that would negatively impact trade.

We don't know what the future of a no-deal Brexit will look like...but at least the UK will have enough pineapple for their Hawaiian on Domino's Tuesdays!