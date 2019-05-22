A good chunk of regular coffee drinkers know that coffee isn’t just great at getting them awake in the morning—it also makes them get up and go poop.

But while coffee’s laxative powers are well-known, it’s not clear why exactly this happens.

To get to the bottom of this mystery, some scientists decided to do exactly what you’d expect scientists to...

They gave lab rats some coffee.

The aptly named Digestive Disease Week research conference detailed results that indicated caffeine is not the direct cause of poop proficiency, rather that coffee itself may be killing poop blocking bacteria.

See the full article here.