Human resource consultancy Mercer has published its annual list of cities ranked by quality of life, and Luxembourg comes in 18th place globally.

Out of the 17 cities that beat us in the ranking, 12 are located in Europe — with the number 1 spot going to Vienna, followed by Zurich, Vancouver, Munich, and Auckland. Luxembourg City is only just behind Melbourne (number 17) and ahead of Ottawa (number 19).

The list ranks 231 cities around the world. Luxembourg is number 1 globally when it comes to security - followed by Helsinki, Basel, Bern and Zurich (all in joint second place).

For more information on the ranking, see the link below.