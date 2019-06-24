Think Luxembourg doesn't have any water parks? Nowhere to go kill a day by speeding down an awesome water slide, or melting away in a selection of saunas?

Think again. There are actually quite a few surprisingly awesome pools with water park features in Luxembourg where you can cool down during a heatwave. So many, in fact, that we won't include all of them in this article - just a selection of the top ones!

Splashing around in Luxembourg

One option is the Aqua Nat'Our in Parc Hosingen. They've got saunas, a gym, restaurant, and of course several swimming pools (in- and outdoors) at different temperatures and of different sizes - so there's one for everyone, regardless of age. There is also, drum roll, a proper slide!

...and of course Reidener Schwemm in Redange! They've got a couple of large outdoor water slides (45 metres), a swimming pool for doing laps, warm pool, kids pool, whirlpool, you get the picture. And of course there are several different saunas, a gym, and restaurant.

Then we've got the Piko Piscine Kordall in Rodange, where you will also find a pretty impressive slide and features generally quite similar to the one in Redange.

Not to forget futuristic Syrdall Schwemm in Niederanven which has a swimming pool. leisure pool (with surge showers and what not), an outdoor pool, baby and childrens pools, and an impressive 65-metre slide! Restaurants and lots of saunas are a given.

Then there is Les Bains du Parc in Esch-sur-Alzette, who have also got an impressive indoor slide, kids pool with water features, a 25-metre pool for the bigger kids, and of course diving boards, saunas, and a restaurant.

And the final, perhaps most impressive entry is found in Les Thermes in Strassen. We're talking various pools for all ages (play and swim), steam baths, adventure showers, saunas, bars, restaurants, an 80-metre slide(!) and a 30-metre turbo slide.

If the weather allows, there's also a great outdoor swimming pool in Remich, with separate areas for doing laps, playing, and diving boards.

..and another outdoor one — with water features and an outdoor, uncovered slide — at Camping Plage in Beaufort.

That's our selection, but there are certainly more pools in Luxembourg (and you may have noticed we omitted some obvious ones like Badanstalt and the Coque), including both indoor and outdoor ones with slides and other fun stuff! You'll find more here.