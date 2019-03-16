Four legs is the gold-standard for dogs, so why on Earth are dog shoes sold in pairs of two?

During the winter months our dog struggled with all the salt that the local municipality chucks all over the streets and pavements. The Luxembourg motto appears to be that not so much as a centimetre must be left uncovered by a thick coating of abrasive salt, apparently.

As we already own dog coats (yes, plural), jumpers, and more dog beds than should be legal (Greyhounds are sensitive souls), we were at first rather apprehensive. Do we really want to bring yet another ridiculous dog accessory into our lives? In the end we had to admit defeat and acknowledge that yes, our dog needs shoes.

Imagine my surprise when I found that essentially all dog shoes - both in pet shops and online - appear to be sold in pairs. Great for two-legged dogs, but standard to my reckoning is four. Four legs, four paws, four shoes. So you need to buy not one pack, but two - and they're not cheap.

Whose idea was this? How did it get past the endless levels of middle-management that plague virtually every company? I'd accept buying them as singles - perhaps you only need one for an injured paw or whatever - but TWO? Truly ridiculous.

