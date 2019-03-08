8 March marks International Women's Day, celebrating women and also highlighting the difficulties women still face in our day and age. Of course, 8 March also marks the day that Twitter is besieged by people tweeting "But when exactly is International Men's Day?" One comedian has decided to go on an educative crusade.

UK-based comedian Richard Herring has dedicated his Twitter feed to one purpose when it comes to 8 March ever year: he goes on a journey responding tirelessly to those who - very coincidentally - believe 8 March is the day to complain about when International Men's Day is (Hint: 19 November).

Great to wake up (early courtesy of Herring Jr) to find the total at nearly 10K! It’s going to be a good (horrible) day. Thanks for the support https://t.co/gfNdevSE01 — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2019

Herring does all this in the name of charity, creating an annual Gofundme in aid of Refuge, a UK charity that supports women and children facing domestic violence, sexual abuse, trafficking, FGM, stalking, and more. Herring says this annual crusade is "a Herculean task in the face of ignorance and the inability to google."

I will give you a solemn answer. Yes. Contact me again if you want to find out when it is. https://t.co/0UkQF5TUlf — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2019

To be fair, a lot of people don’t celebrate women’s day, just bitch about there not being a men’s day. Then when men’s day comes along they are not interested. It’s November 19th. What you going to do to celebrate? Start planning. I’ll be back to check up on you. https://t.co/79gjNrEt3u — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2019

In 2018, Herring managed to raise more than £150,000 for Refuge courtesy of his followers and supporters of his venture.

If only there was something you could do about it https://t.co/PkOW5llEiB — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2019

Educating the masses of people on Twitter is certainly no easy task, and Herring's responses have a tired sarcasm in them with a tinge of Let Me Google That For You.

It’s November 19th. Twitter is a great place to ask questions, but have you heard of this new site called Google? https://t.co/jZe8cBnM7L — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2019

Herring reiterates that International Men's Day is indeed worth celebrating and highlighting the issues that men face, but it is perhaps more appropriate to focus on it on the actual day dedicated to men rather than a day which primarily highlights the plights of women throughout the world.

Probably because International Women’s Day is today. Why not make a fuss about international men’s day on November 19th to redress the balance? https://t.co/kDGqfVrOUk — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2019

So when is International Men's Day? I'll let the man himself answer you.