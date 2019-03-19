What is it about cockroaches that fills us with such dread and fascination all at once?

Is it because, as much as we want to deny it, we share so many qualities with them?

When scientists recently mapped their genetic code, they found a stunning 20,000 genes. Guess who else has about that many genes?

We also share a wonderfully symbiotic relationship over one of the most defining traits of modern civilization: trash. We like to make it.

Cockroaches like to make ickle, wickle, cockroach babies in it.