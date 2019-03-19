A Hollywood screenwriter could not have scripted this touching story any better: 8-year-old Tanitoluwa lives in a New York homeless shelter with his family and now won the New York State Scholastic Championships.

According to The New York Times, fear of Boko Haram terrorist attacks led Tanitoluwa and his family to flee northern Nigeria in 2017. The family still lives in a homeless shelter in New York while awaiting their asylum request.

It was at school that the 8-year-old discovered his talent for chess and he has recently been crowned champion of the New York State Scholastic Championships tournament for kindergarten through third grade.

In an interview with The New York Times, he said that he hoped to become "the youngest grandmaster.”

Following the highly publicized victory of the young boy, Russ Makofsy, who works for the chess club in which the prodigy plays, set up a GoFundMe for the family. Tanitoluwa's parents reportedly already received offers for jobs, legal services and even housing.