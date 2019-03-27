"As much as I admire you, I will stop you telepathically from doing this - and believe me I am capable of executing it."

Best known for bending spoons 'with his mind', and supposedly stopping Big Ben, Uri Geller has now set his sights on stopping Brexit by essentially beaming into Theresa May's mind telepathically.

In an open letter addressed to May, Geller claims to have already stopped Corbyn from ever entering 10 Downing Street as prime minister, and says that he has already "influenced many high ranking officials around the world."

He also claims that his powers "have been validated by the CIA, MI5 and Mossad".

Shockingly, this appears to be at least partially true - an old document available on the CIA website states: "As a result of Geller's success in this experimental period, we consider that that he has demonstrated his paranormal perceptual ability in a convincing and unambiguous manner."



That said, the document refers to experiments wherein Geller attempted to perceive what another person was drawing - a far cry from controlling their mind from across a continent.

Geller's open letter reads: