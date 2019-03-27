Following this year's edition of Relais pour la Vie (relay for life), a Facebook post questioning the ban on reusable bottles in favour of plastic ones has gained a lot of traction.

Relais pour la Vie is a beloved annual event held at the Coque in Kirchberg, organised as a fund raising event by 'Fondation Cancer'. This year's edition took place on 23 and 24 March.

However, a Facebook post by first-time Relais pour la Vie participant Martine Decker has brought to question one aspect of the event: the ban of reusable bottles, and the quantity of single-use plastic bottles handed out and sold in their place. At the time of writing, the post has been shared over 200 times on the social network.

Decker explains in the post that overall she found it to be a fantastic experience, but that she couldn't help but question the bottle policy. While Decker says that she isn't the 'biggest tree hugger in the world', she does try to reduce her reliance on plastics and for the past year has only drunk tap water.

Decker was surprised to find that she could not bring her reusable bottle in for security reasons, as it fell under the ban of "thermoses and tupperware" - one of several restricted items, the list of which also includes weapons, aerosol spray cans, hair dryers, cans, and rolls of paper. Meanwhile, single-use plastic bottles from outside the venue were permitted.

Decker explains that in return for participating in the event you instead are offered a token which entitles you to a free bottle of water, and notes that this amounts to a lot of single-use plastic bottles given that 13,000 people had signed up to participate in the event.

You can see the full post below (in Luxembourgish).