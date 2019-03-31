I watched the new version of the Superjhemp movie with the English subtitles — and it was a lot different to what I had expected! I thought it was a type of kids’ movie and definitely nothing for teenagers. I can assure you: it is definitely a good movie for everyone – kind of like a Luxembourgish version of Johnny English.

To make the long story short: In order to save the “Little Duchy DeLuxembourg” from a cosmic catastrophe, a boring old civil servant in a midlife crisis must recover his lost super powers and bring his family back together.

Even if you are not a native Luxembourger, the jokes in the movie and its irony are just hilarious. It is really good to see that there are actually a lot of people around who don't take everything so seriously. Let's hope that they will show the version with the subtitles again, so you can go and see for yourself! Otherwise, during the screening, the author mentioned that a “DVD” will come out at some point - I guess he means Netflix, iTunes or Amazon…

Interview with the teenage actors

I spoke to Jules Waringo (J), who plays the young Duke, and Etienne Halsdorf (E), who plays the Superhero’s son in Superjhemp and who eventually follows in his dad’s footsteps:

1. How and when did you get into acting?

J: When I was very little, 8 years old. I had a little scene in a short movie called “Schmoll”. I liked the atmosphere and wanted to continue with it and acting was the only way to get into movies at that age.

E: My mum took me to acting classes at the National Theatre in the centre when I was a kid. From then I liked it so much that I figured that I wanted to continue.

2. What do you like about acting?

E: I really like that it's so multifaceted and never the same and even if you are in the same theatre play, every evening is different, a new adventure going on.

It is really human, you are in contact with many people all the time, on the stage and off the stage and you have never learnt everything about it.

J: I really like the anxiety point, the positive stress you feel before acting, you have to concentrate and empty yourself, let go of all the personal things and just be the other character.

3. What do you have to do in Luxembourg to become an actor? How do you find out about castings?

E: Just go to any castings, (which are often announced on Facebook ) because when you are doing that they remember you quickly, just give it a try and at one point, it is very likely that you will have the chance to participate in a project. Once you have done one project, even a tiny one, then they might call you if they need someone.

4. How have you juggled school with acting?

J: In the beginning, when it was only one or two days of filming it was easy but when I started high school, for example for Colonia [film starring Emma Watson and Daniel Brühl about the military coup in Chile], it was very difficult and the director was not pleased. Now I can't miss school for acting, that is not possible. But I can do something during vacations.

E: For me, the juggling was really smooth because we started Serena during the holidays and for Superjhemp I got to be free the whole term during my second last year of school, maybe because I did well during the first term. I was always on set with the school stuff they sent me.

J: You have to have good grades, then the school will easily let you go! (both laughing)

5. Is acting your dream job?

E: I guess it is. Even though I see myself more as a student right now, it is the thing I like most.

J: I am not in an acting school right now, I am in a Film school learning the things that are important behind the camera, producing and directing, but I would like to try and continue to participate in castings as I really like every aspect of movies.

Jules, Etienne and me

6. Do people in Luxembourg recognise you in the streets?

E: After Superjhemp I have noticed that people were looking at me, but that's maybe only because I look weird…

J: We both shaved our hair after the movie (ha ha)

7. What is your favourite language to act in?

J: French and Luxembourgish as they are my mother tongues and it is easier to “translate” words into emotions, but I would really like to act in English at some point..

E: I am now at a German acting school but, for example, the other day when I played a part in German, the people noticed that German is not my native language. My favourite languages to act in are Luxembourgish and Spanish, which are my mother tongues. You can pronounce your text very perfectly but it will never be as if you if you are talking in your mother tongue, which is the most natural thing to do.

8. One question about the Superjhemp: Which scene was the hardest to act?

E: For me, it was the scene outside with the fans, where the wind was blowing, we didn't have a microphone but still needed to speak without recording it. It was also a very emotional scene….

Also: When we shot the flying scenes, I was wearing a harness and was attached to ropes and that was very painful!! Those straps in the picture were removed later by special effects.

J: For me: the church scene, when I come in and everybody gets up and then when I talk to the “bad guy” about family. Especially since it is quite a funny movie you have to concentrate in these scenes and say to yourself: This is not a funny scene!

One more thing that was difficult for me: I had to learn how to ride a hoverboard and I fell a lot in the beginning!!

9. And now: Colonia - How is acting with an international superstar like Emma Watson?

E: It's fascinating! She is really cool, relaxed, and professional and it was great seeing her in action!

J: We had more scenes with Daniel Brühl and Michael Nyqvist and they were so kind. Sometimes we played football before shooting a scene. It is fascinating to see how fast they can concentrate. They have a break between the scenes and after that they are immediately on … But to be honest: … These superstars see so many people in their acting careers every day that they probably wouldn't even recognise us…

E: (Laughs) sadly enough !!

J: Even if you are an actor and act together with them you don't want to disturb them while they are working and talk to them during the 5-minutes break

10. Who is your favourite actor? With whom would you like to play in a movie?

E: It is really difficult to name one actor but to name a few…

J: No Etienne, one! (laughs)

If I had to choose I would say Joaquin Phoenix because the films he is starring in are not always the big blockbusters and I think he chooses the good ones!

E: Ian McKellen for instance, he looks like a great guy.

11. So what’s next? Is Hollywood your dream destination? Or theatre? Or a TV series?

J. I really want to produce and direct a bit and I always liked the French cinema, which I almost watch exclusively and I would be happy if I would get a small spot in the French movie industry.

E: I just want to be where I can have most fun! At the moment the future is kind of blurry but what I am sure about is that I want to do both, film and theatre. If Hollywood would call though, I wouldn't say No! (laughs)

Teenage Truth is a series where Jade shares her thoughts on being a teenager in Luxembourg.