Clutter is nothing but postponed decisions - let’s make those decisions today and spring clean our wardrobes!

While we've all been impatiently awaiting spring, the wardrobe upheaval that comes with it seems less of a thrill… Nevertheless, if you are planning on acquiring those coveted new spring pieces, then the first task at hand is to make room for them in your full to bursting wardrobe! Look around - once upon a time, that clutter was money!

This purge can be exciting and relieving - yet overwhelming and stressful at the same time! Fear not, as I’ve got some tips for you to guide you through the imminent de-cluttering exercise.

Remember, your closet space is “valuable real estate”… don’t let items linger if they're not paying rent so to speak!

Let’s get started - There's no time like the present

It’s going to be a couple of hours before you're done with this closet overhaul. Start with pouring yourself a glass of wine and tuning into a killer playlist — music and wine are both therapeutic. Let’s have fun and try not to make it a chore!

Begin by attacking your wardrobe, sorting all your clothes by category (jackets, trousers, suits, dresses, blouses etc.). Next, analyse each piece and ask yourself: would I buy this again? If yes: keep it! If no: off it goes!

© Unsplash/ Annie Spratt

I know you’ve heard this a zillion times… but it's undoubtedly effective: the "1-year-rule"! If you haven't worn it in a year, is it likely you’re going to wear it again? Come on now, don't hoard items under false pretences. Exceptions are of course your special occasion wear like that tuxedo or formal gala gown.

Next, organise all your clothes into piles (keep, throw away, give away, archive, repair,...). Owning less is better than managing loads! When you're done with this, wipe your wardrobe clean and restock it with seasonally-appropriate pieces only. We all have pieces that are transitional and you should keep them handy. You need them for those unexpected chilly and windy spring mornings or a rain shower during the day!

Tidy house, tidy mind. Like my mum always says, a place for everything and everything in its place!

Lastly, generate your shopping list and cook up your “spring wish list”. It’s easier if you create outfits with your “keep” items in mind - and take stock of what’s missing.

To ensure it's idiot-proof next time, turn cleaning and organising into a regular practice rather than a yearly project…

Ridding yourself of old garments

Here are a few locations in the city and online where you could give/sell your clothes and grace them with a second chance.

www.secondhand4sale.com (online shopping)

www.vinted.com (online shopping)

Trouvailles second hand shop -- Gare

First and second hand concept -- Belair

Vintage Mood by Croix-Rouge Luxembourgeoise

Dress for success -- Hamm

C&A store drop boxes- Recycle and receive a 15% off voucher on your next purchase!

[Editor's note: You can also donate your clothes to BENU in Esch]



Your home is your vision board. Be certain. The food in your refrigerator and pantry is an indication of your future self. Likewise, the stuff is your wardrobe is also a reflection of your appearance!

“The space we live in should be for the person we are becoming and not for the person we were in the past.” Marie Kondo.

Cheers to your spring cleaning efforts!

No more clutter, no more pushing or shoving your clothes into the back of the wardrobe! Instead, you can now enjoy a peaceful “shopping-in-your-own-wardrobe-experience” every morning!

Until next time …Toodles!

----

Neha Bhandari

StylizedU