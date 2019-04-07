Just how well do you know the traditions of Luxembourg?* Granted, this may not be a component of the citizenship test, but perhaps it should be...

*Alternatively, how well-read are you in RTL Today's Luxembourg Insider and Knowledge Bites series?

You tell us, but do try the quiz from memory first! As always, cheating ain't fun and cheaters do not prosper. Best of luck!

And what does the winner get? Well, the winner either a) takes it all or b) gets the satisfaction of being super knowledgeable. More quizzes below the video.

