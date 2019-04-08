In our new column with An American In Luxembourg, Mike McQuaide provides us with exclusive video content on his experiences in the Grand Duchy. This week it's all about the words.

Mike McQuaide is a character, and THEN some.

In this video, the cycling mad, and newly Lux-ed up, man about the City talks us through some of his most preferred Luxembourgish words.

These may or (s)not include references to turkeys, squirrels and cookies.