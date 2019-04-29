© Serge Feltes
RTL partners with RCL - not just because we have similar acronyms but because RCL's on field success will be relayed through RTL's pages. Fifth out of the magic bag: Martyn Edwards
Name: Martyn Edwards
Age: 51
Country of birth: Wales
Position: Secretary & Vice President
Previous Clubs: Always been an RCL fan, and always will be
Favourite team: RCL and Ospreys
Favourite player: Dan Biggar (Wales) & Scott Brown (Luxembourg)
Best rugby moment: England Versus Wales 2015 World Cup
The best thing about rugby is...: The Values of the sport, Integrity, Passion, Solidarity, Discipline, Respect. And the referee is called Sir.
Who will win the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan?: It has to be Wales - have you not seen the common theme?