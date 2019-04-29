RTL partners with RCL - not just because we have similar acronyms but because RCL's on field success will be relayed through RTL's pages. Fifth out of the magic bag: Martyn Edwards

Name: Martyn Edwards Age: 51 Country of birth: Wales Position: Secretary & Vice President Previous Clubs: Always been an RCL fan, and always will be Favourite team: RCL and Ospreys Favourite player: Dan Biggar (Wales) & Scott Brown (Luxembourg) Best rugby moment: England Versus Wales 2015 World Cup The best thing about rugby is...: The Values of the sport, Integrity, Passion, Solidarity, Discipline, Respect. And the referee is called Sir.



