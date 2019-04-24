North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s armored train arrived in Vladivostok, a city in Russia’s Far East, for the first-ever meeting between Kim and President Vladimir Putin.

A hurried and harried team of bodyguards feverishly wiped down Kim’s train as it pulled into Vladivostok station, when members of his team then brought the red carpet and ramp for his disembarking, the train rolled gently past.

Cue nervous looks, a quick shift into reverse and the hope that no one aside from the assorted press pool have noticed.

Someone, somewhere is having a sleepless night.

See ITV's tweet below and the above video courtesy of RT.