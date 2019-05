Monies donated to Fondation Kriibskrank Kanner.

Creator Czuga Lucien had this to say on Facebook: "€15,727!! Yes, the signed and numbered Vullejhemp birds raised €15,727 online! This fantastic sum will now be donated to Fondation Kriibskrank Kanner (Children w/ cancer foundation). Thank you to Manou Decker, Tilly Metz, and three other anonymous donors for their generous actions. And well done to Marc Einsweiler for his amazing work!”