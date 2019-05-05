Explorer Patrick Peters is set to traverse the Greenland Ice Cap for the second time on 6 May.

In 2003, Patrick Peters attained the title of the first Luxembourger to reach the North Pole. In 2008, he traversed the Greenland Ice Cap for the first time, and is seeking to recreate the endeavour, starting Monday 6 May.

The expedition will cross the Ice Cap in full from south to north, as a preparatory expedition to an Antarctic traverse, which Peters is aiming to complete over the next couple of years. This year's expedition will cover a distance of 2,300km and can take anything from 30 to 45 days to complete. It follows a snow-kiting expedition completed in 2018, starting at Illulissat and ending at Qaanaaq.

Snow-kiting is what gives Peters his nickname of Flying Dr Pat. A qualified orthopaedic surgeon, Peters started out mountaineering, before his ambitions grew to encompass ice-climbing and long-distance ski-touring. His dream is to traverse Antarctica, and is hoping to make this his next expedition in 2020/2021.