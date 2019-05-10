As EU leaders gather in Sibiu, Romania, ahead of the EU summit due to take place there today, Bettel makes it clear that he's a fan of Macron.

French President Macron may not enjoy particularly high approval ratings in France, but he appears to have a solid fan in the form of Luxembourg's Xavier Bettel. As Macron was greeting people who lined the the streets in Sibiu waving Romanian flags, Bettel sidled up behind him, put his hands on his shoulders, and attempted to boost Macron's confidence a bit by chanting "Macron! Macron! Macron!"