Want to get your outdoor shopping on? Struggling to find markets in Luxembourg? Here are a few you may want to check out!

From antiques and books to flea markets, Luxembourg's outdoor market scene is bigger than you may think - not least during the warmer months, of course!

Regularly running markets in the City

The biggest of them all is, hands down, the Glacismaart (Glacis market), where you will find everything from food to textiles, clothes, and flea market vendors. It's on every third Sunday of the month between March and November, but not in August. It runs from 10am to 5pm.

Another popular flea market is found on Place Guillaume II (Knuedler), which is held on the first Sunday of every month from April to October. Surrounding shops also tend to have more generous opening hours on market day. It runs from 10am to 5pm.

And of course there is the second-hand market on Place d'Armes, which is usually accompanied by live band music — the fact that you can sit down and have a drink and a bite to eat at the bars, cafes and restaurants that surround the square doesn't hurt either! The market is on every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month, and it runs from 8am to 6pm.

Art fans won't want to miss out on the art market in the Grund (Konscht am Gronn), which runs on the first Sunday of the month between 10am and 6pm. The family-friendly art market has a wealth of different types of art for visitors to peruse, ranging from paintings to ceramics and sculptures! 20 artists from eight different countries will be showcasing their work. The market runs along Rue Münster. To make the ambience pleasant, there will also be performances from noon onwards.

Looking for antiques? Luxembourg's antique federation have listings of over 20 markets running around the country up until September. Click here for details, dates, and locations!